BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

High heat again Tuesday

Rain chances go up midweek
Rain chances go up midweek
Rain chances go up midweek(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One more day of extra hot weather and then a little break is expected the rest of the week. High will reach the mid to even upper 90s on Tuesday and there will only be a few stray storms.

By the middle of the week a surge of tropical moisture will arrive bringing higher rain chances and lower temperatures. Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend it appears that there will be a decent chance for daily showers and storms and temperatures closer to 90 in the afternoon.

A tropical disturbance will move through the Caribbean this week and has a good chance to develop into a depression. It will likely reach the Southwest Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Current trends are for a Mexico/Texas threat but changes in the upper air pattern will need to be watched.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Monday, Aug. 23
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Aug. 23
Another hot Monday
Bruce: Flirting with record high temperatures
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
Morning weather update for Monday, Aug. 23
Morning weather update for Monday, Aug. 23