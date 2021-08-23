High heat again Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One more day of extra hot weather and then a little break is expected the rest of the week. High will reach the mid to even upper 90s on Tuesday and there will only be a few stray storms.

By the middle of the week a surge of tropical moisture will arrive bringing higher rain chances and lower temperatures. Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend it appears that there will be a decent chance for daily showers and storms and temperatures closer to 90 in the afternoon.

A tropical disturbance will move through the Caribbean this week and has a good chance to develop into a depression. It will likely reach the Southwest Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Current trends are for a Mexico/Texas threat but changes in the upper air pattern will need to be watched.

