Kenneth Gleason sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish judge has sentenced Kenneth Gleason to life in prison for the September 2017 murders of Donald Smart and Bruce Coefield.

A jury found Gleason guilty of first-degree murder for Smart’s death on April 27.

WAFB’s Austin Kemker reports Smart’s family did not want prosecutor’s to seek the death penalty for Gleason.

However, 19th Judicial District Judge Beau Higginbotham said during the hearing on Monday, Aug. 23 the death penalty would be the “appropriate sentence in this matter.”

“There is nothing the penal system can do to rehab you,” Judge Higginbotham said to Gleason during sentencing.

Gleason was also charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bruce Coefield.

Both victims were black men. He was also indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the non-fatal shooting on Sandy Ridge Drive.

Race played a key role in this case as prosecutor Dana Cummings said Gleason was “hunting black men” during his five-day “reign of terror” in Baton Rouge back in September of 2017.

