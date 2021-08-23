BBB Accredited Business
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier producing ‘dynamite’ fall camp

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is producing big-time numbers in scrimmages.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is producing big-time numbers in scrimmages.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Max Johnson is locked into QB1 status at LSU, but true freshman Garrett Nussmeier is making a strong case for playing time this fall. In Saturday’s scrimmage, the Texas native threw for 308 yards and three touchdown passes.

“Yea, he had some big plays. I think it might’ve been 4th and 27 or something and he threw a bomb for about 60 or 70 yards. He had some big plays down the field. Max is our starting quarterback you know, but I have no problem if Max goes down with Garrett getting into the game. Now, that doesn’t mean that Garrett can’t compete for the starting position, but right now, I feel good that Max is our starting quarterback and Garrett’s behind him, but I think Garrett is going to be one great quarterback. He is dynamite,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Heading into camp, it was supposed to be a Johnson-Myles Brennan battle. Unfortunately for Brennan, he suffered an injury to his left arm on a boating trip. Coach O gave a possible timeline for Brennan’s return.

“I don’t want to say nothing prematurely. He’s just getting over the pain. He’s just getting able to where he’s coming back around. Obviously, it was emotional for him. I think they’re going to try to put the pads on him as soon as he can. Maybe starting throwing the ball in a month or something, but I’m not in a hurry, I’m not going to rush him, I want him to be ready. I was told he’d come back some time this season, as early as mid-season, as late as open date, Alabama, something around there, but none of that is definite now.

If Brennan doesn’t return this year, he’ll have one more year of eligibility next season

