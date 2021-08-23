LSU turning their focus to opener with UCLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With LSU’s matchup against UCLA on the horizon, and injuries starting to pile up at camp, Coach O decided to pull back on the amount of contact with camp winding down.

“We were going to go in pads on Thursday, but we had too many guys hurt so we put helmets on and we only had a walk-thru on Friday. We got a great scrimmage today. We got what we wanted out of them. It was preseason game No. 2, the whole deal was to have a final great scrimmage. Now, we’re going to next week. Monday is Tell the Truth Monday. We’re going to fix LSU, obviously, but it’s totally game planning for UCLA. We’re going to have a mock game next Saturday against UCLA. Then we’re going to go over the game plan again and fly to Los Angeles on Thursday (next week) and be ready for the game,” said Ed Orgeron.

One of the bigger areas of injury concern for LSU, running back. Ty Davis-Price and John Emery, Jr. were held out of Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We need these guys to come out and perform. These young running backs have been out there every day. Tyrion and John, you know, have been off and on. Again, I believe in them, they’re great backs, but we need some consistency out of both of them and we haven’t got it really in camp,” said Orgeron.

If the veteran running back’s injuries do linger, expect the freshman, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin to see playing time in the opener.

