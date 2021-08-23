BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Man found fatally shot in Algiers identified by Orleans Parish coroner; death ruled a homicide

A man found shot to death Aug. 20 in Algiers has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner
A man found shot to death Aug. 20 in Algiers has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner(Source: Raycom)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found dead in Algiers last Friday (Aug. 20) has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, which also ruled the death a homicide.

Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said 55-year-old Luis Martinez was the deceased man found in the 3300 block of Memorial Park Drive. The death was declared a homicide attributed to a gunshot wound.

New Orleans police initially reported an unclassified death at the scene where Martinez’s body was found at 2:17 p.m. Police provided few details but said a family member reported talking to Martinez by phone when he “stopped responding.”

Police said Martinez was found unresponsive when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home

Latest News

Jaguars vs. Saints, 7 p.m.
Sean Fazende previews Saints-Jaguars
LSU has erased more than $7 million in student debt, from spring 2020 to present.
LSU forgives more than $7M in student debt
Louisiana State Police said a pregnant 25-year-old woman walking in a roadway in Raceland...
Pregnant Raceland woman in roadway dies after being hit by car, State Police say
Kenneth Gleason - Mugshot taken on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's...
Kenneth Gleason sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murders