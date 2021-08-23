Man found fatally shot in Algiers identified by Orleans Parish coroner; death ruled a homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found dead in Algiers last Friday (Aug. 20) has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, which also ruled the death a homicide.

Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said 55-year-old Luis Martinez was the deceased man found in the 3300 block of Memorial Park Drive. The death was declared a homicide attributed to a gunshot wound.

New Orleans police initially reported an unclassified death at the scene where Martinez’s body was found at 2:17 p.m. Police provided few details but said a family member reported talking to Martinez by phone when he “stopped responding.”

Police said Martinez was found unresponsive when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

