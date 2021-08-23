Man shot by Lafourche Parish deputy in alleged ‘suicide by cop’ effort

MATHEWS, La. (WVUE) - A Lockport man was shot and wounded by a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy late Sunday night (Aug. 22), in what the agency labeled a “suicide by cop” attempt.

A statement from Sheriff Craig Webre’s office said the Louisiana State Police have been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting, which occurred around midnight in the 200 block of Adams Street in Mathews.

According to authorities, a witness told investigators the unidentified man had made statements earlier in the evening expressing a desire to force his death in a law enforcement shooting. Deputies received a call at 11:26 p.m. regarding a disturbance involving the man at a house on Linda Street in Lockport. When they arrived, they learned the man was possibly suicidal, armed with a rifle and had left in a pickup truck.

A deputy spotted the truck and attempted to make a traffic stop, the LPSO said. The man refused to stop until reaching the 200 block of Adams Street in Mathews. The sheriff’s office said the man got out of the truck there and began running with his weapon. A deputy ordered him to stop, but said the man turned and raised his rifle toward the officer. The deputy fired, striking the man in the arm.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy rendered first aid to the man until an ambulance arrived, and that the man was taken to University Hospital in New Orleans for treatment. There was no immediate update on his condition.

Note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of more than 160 crisis centers providing 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline (1-800-273-8255). It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The caller is routed to their nearest crisis center to receive immediate counseling and local mental health referrals. The lifeline supports people who call for themselves or someone they care about.

