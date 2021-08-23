New Orleans FBI agent arrested after altercation with her wife

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans FBI agent has been arrested following an altercation with her wife.

According to the FBI, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to Amberly Boyle’s house in Clipper Estates shortly after 10 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 22. Deputies say Boyle had gotten into an altercation with her wife.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Boyle, officials say.

She was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for a misdemeanor domestic abuse battery charge.

Amberly Boyle is facing a misdemeanor domestic abuse battery charge. (FBI)

No additional information was provided.

