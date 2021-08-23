Pregnant Raceland woman in roadway dies after being hit by car, State Police say

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A pregnant Raceland woman died after being struck by a car Sunday (Aug. 22) in Lafourche Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Lachante Coleman, was struck in the eastbound lane of St. Louis Street in Raceland around 8 p.m., authorities said. She was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans but died at the hospital.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicates Coleman and another pedestrian were walking in the roadway. The driver of a 2003 Acura TL swerved in an attempt to avoid them, but struck Coleman while missing the other person, police said.

The driver of the car was not injured and remained on scene, providing a breath sample to authorities that showed no presence of alcohol. A toxicology sample was collected from Coleman that will be submitted to the State Police crime lab for analysis. The driver was not cited, but police said the accident remains under investigation.

