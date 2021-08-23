BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Pregnant Raceland woman in roadway dies after being hit by car, State Police say

Louisiana State Police said a pregnant 25-year-old woman walking in a roadway in Raceland...
Louisiana State Police said a pregnant 25-year-old woman walking in a roadway in Raceland sustained fatal injuries when struck by a car Sunday night (Aug. 22).(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A pregnant Raceland woman died after being struck by a car Sunday (Aug. 22) in Lafourche Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Lachante Coleman, was struck in the eastbound lane of St. Louis Street in Raceland around 8 p.m., authorities said. She was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans but died at the hospital.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicates Coleman and another pedestrian were walking in the roadway. The driver of a 2003 Acura TL swerved in an attempt to avoid them, but struck Coleman while missing the other person, police said.

The driver of the car was not injured and remained on scene, providing a breath sample to authorities that showed no presence of alcohol. A toxicology sample was collected from Coleman that will be submitted to the State Police crime lab for analysis. The driver was not cited, but police said the accident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home

Latest News

Kenneth Gleason - Mugshot taken on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's...
Kenneth Gleason sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murders
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
The Tulane University Police Department says a dorm intruder attempted to sexually assault a...
Dorm intruder sought after sexual assault attempt against sleeping student, Tulane University police say
A crowd of angry, largely unmasked people objecting to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' mask...
BESE announces it won’t reschedule school mask-mandate meeting after unruly crowd of Aug. 18