‘Senseless;’ killing of Officer Briscoe leaves Zulu, NOPD, city in mourning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Donovan Livaccari, Attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police, says Officer Everett Briscoe put his life on the line every day but was senselessly killed.

“He was a very conscientious police officer. He was well respected amongst his peers. He was the kind of person who could be counted on and everybody knew that,” says Livaccari.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

‘We all loved Everett,’ Zulu, NOPD, City leaders remember off-duty NOPD officer shot to death

‘We lost a good one’

Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

“He was on vacation and enjoying himself, and we would expect him to be able to do that without have to worry about becoming the victim,” says Livaccari.

Officer Briscoe, a 13 year veteran of the NOPD, was not on duty when he lost his life. Instead, he was on a trip with friends and fellow members of the Zulu Aid and Pleasure Club.

Houston Police says the group was dining at an outdoor patio when two hooded gunmen approached in an apparent robbery. Witnesses told Houston police they complied, but one of the gunmen started shooting.

Officer Briscoe was shot and killed.

“He was an exceptional person, a beautiful personality, and we loved him. We are going to miss him,” says Clarence Becknell, a Zulu historian.

Becknell says his heart is heavy. He says Officer Briscoe was a great man.

“Basically we gave him a nickname, the gentle giant, and he was a very humble person. He was the type of person who would do anything for you,” says Becknell.

Brisco was Zulu’s Province Prince in 2019.

“And he went unopposed. For an organization as large as Zulu to have 600 members to say yes. That says a lot for you,” says Becknell.

Dyrin ‘DJ’ Riculfy, also a Zulu member and on the trip with Briscoe, was critically wounded.

“He was going to be running for Big Shot next year, and hopefully, he’ll recover and come back to us whole,” says Becknell.

Becknell says the Zulu family and the community are pulling together, praying for Riculfy’s recovery.

Meanwhile, the NOPD says it’s in the process of bringing Briscoe’s body back to New Orleans. Officers will wear their mourning bands over badges and flags at the districts will fly at half-staff.

“I’m sure that the New Orleans Police Department will step up to the plate and give him the honor he deserves,” says Livaccari.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.