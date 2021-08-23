‘We all loved Everett,’ Zulu, NOPD, City leaders remember off-duty NOPD officer shot to death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zulu members, the NOPD, and city leaders remember detective Everett Briscoe as a good man.

He was enjoying some time off with his Zulu brothers, and as he leaves behind a wife and two children, they now pledge to take care of them in his absence.

It was supposed to be a trip of fellowship and brotherhood, but now the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club mourns the loss of one of its own and prays for the recovery of another.

“It happened so fast,” a member told the prayer vigil.

When they arrived Saturday in Houston, President Elroy James says he left the group at an area restaurant to run a quick errand until he received a call minutes later.

“I saw brothers apply pressure to wounds. I saw brothers encouraging fallen brothers to hold on. I heard brothers calling 911 dialing many on the phone saying you’re not getting here fast enough we did all we could,” said James.

Houston police say the group was dining at an outdoor patio when two hooded gunmen approached in an apparent robbery. Witnesses told Houston police they complied, but one of the gunmen started shooting.

James says at last check with the family, DJ Riculfy is still in a Houston-area ICU. But off-duty NOPD officer, Everett Briscoe was shot to death.

“He was a gentle giant guy, huge in stature but was soft-spoken and everybody loved him; he was just a good guy,” said James.

Announcing the death of one of their colleagues and friends, the loss brought men who protect and govern the city to tears.

“We’re here today to more or less confirm.....confirm the loss of one of our own,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

“Y’all I got to tell you I’m about tired of doing this. I was at the house last night, and Nick started his senior year. Terrell is asking me who’s going to teach them how to tie his tie? There was no answer because the only answer she wanted to hear was Everett’s going to walk through the door but he’s not. This cancer of senseless violence has to stop,” said Councilmember Jay Banks.

They pledge in his memory they’ll continue to love and care for the wife and two children he leaves behind.

“We all loved Everett and we owe it to his memory to do what we can to make sure his family gets the support he needs,” said Banks.

NOPD chief Shaun Ferguson said they’re in the process of bringing back Briscoe’s body.

Officers will wear their mourning bands over badges, and flags at the district stations will fly at half-staff until the end of his services which will be announced at a future date.

