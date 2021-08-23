Zack: More near-record heat to start the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The days of this heat wave are numbered as I do see some changes as the week goes on but be ready to bake with these temperatures for the first half of the work week.

In fact today’s highs could flirt with a new record as I’m calling for a high of 98 this afternoon. Today’s record is actually 99 so we will certainly be flirting with it. A Heat Advisory is in effect but just like the past few days some less humid air is mixing in with this heat leading to feels like values topping out right around 108 each afternoon.

I do have a rain chance for today and that’s mainly because I think we pop some big storms late this afternoon into this evening. Be ready for a few stronger thunderstorms too as we will have a full day of intense heat to fuel things. Rain coverage during the day is low but it will increase by this evening.

Better news is ahead if you are ready for a break from this high heat as much higher rain chances are coming. Highs by the end of this week may fall all the way back to near 90, woohoo...and that’s because the daily storm coverage will be much higher. A mixture of sun and storms carries us right on into next weekend.

Taking a look out over the tropics there isn’t much to talk about in the short term; however, I do have my eyes on the Caribbean. Later this week a tropical wave is likely to move towards the Yucatan with some potential for organizing. The hope is that we keep enough of a high pressure ridge over us to keep this nudged down to the south but we’ll be watching those trends closely.

