Aerial mosquito abatement spray set for Tuesday in New Orleans after resident contracts West Nile virus

Mosquito abatement is planned for Tuesday (Aug. 24) in New Orleans after a resident contracted West Nile virus.
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An aerial mosquito abatement treatment is planned Tuesday night (Aug. 24) for parts of New Orleans, after the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed a city resident has contracted the neuro-invasive form of West Nile virus.

The infected person began exhibiting symptoms approximately 11 days ago, according to a statement issued by city officials. While the majority of human West Nile infections are asymptomatic, others produce symptoms that can include headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. In rare cases, the virus triggers serious neurological symptoms, with people 65 or older or the immunocompromised particularly vulnerable.

The virus cycles between wild birds and mosquitoes, and can be transmitted to humans via insect bites. Weather permitting, the city’s pest control agency plans an aerial mosquito treatment spray by airplane Tuesday from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. The targeted zone is bordered by Tchoupitoulas Street, River Road, Howard Avenue and the Jefferson Parish line.

People are urged to protect themselves against mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, using EPA-approved insect repellants, and securing their residences by maintaining screens on windows and doors.

The city also asks residents to empty or drain any water-filled containers around their homes and yards, to reduce standing-water mosquito breeding sites. It takes only seven days for a mosquito to mature from an egg to an adult, so weekly inspection to drain or change standing water is important.

Additional information about West Nile virus is available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

