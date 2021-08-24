Bruce: Tropics are heating up as our temps do the same today-Rain chances rise mid-week with somewhat lower temps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The end of the heat wave is near as Tuesday brings our last really hot day of this stretch.

Highs for today will once again manage to make it 95 or above in most locations. That will yield heat index or feels like readings well into the triple digits. Due to this potential, a Heat Advisory remains up for today. There will be some storms popping in this heat though, rain coverage will be around 30% and watch out for those lightning storms.

Speaking of storms, lots of them are on the way as we head into the middle to end of this week. Rain coverage will only increase from here with a 50-60% daily storm potential on the way by week’s end. This will act to lower the heat levels as highs are set to fall back to around 90.

Bruce: As we approach the peak of hurricane season, right on que late August is showing more waves and higher chances of tropical development. Reliable models show a tropical storm/hurricane in the southern Gulf late weekend. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/gPSTrZv13Y — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 24, 2021

Now down to the tropics where we have multiple areas with potential development chances. The one closest to home is the area of concern in the Caribbean which will likely be bumped up to a high chance for formation over the next 5 days. All models are sold on this becoming the next named storm by this weekend as it tracks into the Yucatan and possibly the far southern Gulf. How far north the low closes off down the road will answer the question of how far north this can get in the Gulf. Right now my concern level is pretty low for any impacts for us locally. The next names on the list are Ida and Julian.

