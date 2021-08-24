BBB Accredited Business
Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

