BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Fauci urges hospitals to use more antibody treatments

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging hospitals and doctors to make greater use of antibody treatments for people infected with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and deaths rise due to the spread of the delta variant.

Infusions of antibody drugs can keep patients who are experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms from getting so sick they need hospitalization, the government’s top infectious disease specialist said at Tuesday’s White House coronavirus briefing. They also can serve as a preventive treatment for people exposed to someone with a documented infection.

Three antibody products are available under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and they’re free thanks to taxpayer support. But Fauci says they remain “a much-underutilized intervention.”

However, demand for the drugs increased five-fold last month to nearly 110,000 doses, with the majority going to states with low vaccination rates. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been among the patients treated with antibodies.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Georgia Gov. Kemp orders National Guard to overwhelmed hospitals

— US outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning at schools

— ACLU sues over South Carolina ban on school mask mandates

— Dr. Fauci recommends hospitals, doctors use more antibody treatments

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Afghans find refuge on-base in America