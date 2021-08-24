BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Funeral services to honor late NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A public viewing to honor New Orleans Police Department Detective and fallen hero, Everett Briscoe, will be held Fri., Aug. 27, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Briscoe, who was senselessly shot and killed while off-duty in Houston last weekend, was a 13-year veteran of the NOPD and a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club for seven years.

A funeral will be at the Xavier University Convocation Center on Saturday, August 28, with a viewing beginning at 8 AM followed by the service at 11 AM. Members of the community are encouraged to attend to pay their respects. In accordance with local COVID-19 health and safety protocols, attendees will be asked to present proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Related stories:

‘We’ll find you;’ $100k reward offered for information on Officer Briscoe shooting

Veteran NOPD detective killed in Houston was Southern University, Human Jukebox alum

‘We all loved Everett,’ Zulu, NOPD, City leaders remember off-duty NOPD officer shot to death

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

A New Orleans Saints fan parties in the stands in the first half of an NFL preseason football...
‘The mandate is working;’ City says strong results with compliance at Saints preseason home game
Evening news update for Tues., Aug. 24 at 4 p.m.
Evening news update for Tues., Aug. 24 at 4 p.m.
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Officer Briscoe's body returns to New Orleans
Officer Briscoe's body returns to New Orleans