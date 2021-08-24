BBB Accredited Business
Jennings native Travis Etienne placed on IR following foot injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.(Derick Hingle | AP Photo)
By Brady Renard
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - Jennings native Travis Etienne was slated for a big role in the Jacksonville backfield during his rookie season in the NFL, but after the Jaguars’ second preseason game, we will have to wait until 2022 to his NFL debut.

Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury during Monday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, although multiple reports stated that the X-Rays were negative. His mid-foot sprain will require surgery and will end his season. The Jaguars placed Etienne on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon.

Etienne was notably absent in the first quarter of Monday’s game before the rookie played three downs in the second quarter totaling a carry and a catch. He exited the game after the drive and was seen limping on the sideline.

The former Jennings Bulldog was selected 25th overall in this past draft following a college career that saw him total an ACC-record 4,952 rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns. He also set league records for total touchdowns (78) and total points scored (468).

