‘The mandate is working;’ City says strong results with compliance at Saints preseason home game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test didn’t stop many Saints fans from attending Monday night’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the first home game in the Superdome following the announcement of the new mandates.

City spokesperson Beau Tidwell said it was a successful evening.

“We did see strong results last night at the Saints game, the compliance there,” said Tidwell. “We thank the Saints organization for being great partners and leaders in the community.”

A fan holds up a sign in support of make wearing and vaccinations in the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Tidwell said the Saints and Superdome officials embraced the new mandates of showing proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test and said overall officials and fans complied.

“You’re not gonna get 100 percent of people acting 100 percent correctly. We do think that, by and large, the attendance last night, the fans that were there, were acting within the spirit of the mandates in place,” he said.

The city said nearly 100 Saints fans received their first dose of a vaccine prior to kickoff, thanks to an on-site mobile vaccine unit.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno with the New Orleans Department of Health said it was an impressive start to making Saints games safer.

FILE - Fans arrive at the Louisiana Superdome before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, file photo.

“The Saints had 10 days to really get ready for this and the fact they could do that for 50,000 or more people is really a testament,” she said. “100 people that probably wouldn’t have gotten vaccinated otherwise. If the Saints were their reason then fantastic.”

They both said it’s a step in the right direction, with a lot of work still to do when it comes to increasing vaccination efforts.

“We want vaccinations to go up and they’re going up,” said Tidwell. “We anticipate that as the season goes along if the requirements remain in effect, we’ll find ways to smooth the system out.”

Avegno said an update is coming to the LA Wallet app that will make it easier to verify someone’s COVID vaccination status.

