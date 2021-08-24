Officer Briscoe’s body headed back to NOLA; reward increased for suspect info

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of slain Officer Everett Briscoe will be transported back to New Orleans Tuesday.

Houston Police will escort Briscoe from the Respect of Life Funeral Home in southeast Houston around noon.

HPD, along with the city’s mayor and other officials, will announce an increase in the reward for the gunman in a press conference at 2 p.m.

New Orleans Police will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Briscoe, a 13-year veteran, was shot and killed with off-duty on a trip to Houston.

Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21. (LinkedIn)

Friends, family, and law enforcement officers remember Briscoe by his nickname “the gentle giant.”

“He was the type of person who would do anything for you,” says Zulu historian Clarence Becknell.

Briscoe was Zulu’s Province Prince in 2019.

