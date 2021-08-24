Orleans coroner identifies New Orleans East homicide victim

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found shot to death in a vehicle last weekend in New Orleans East has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The homicide victim was 25-year-old Carlton Jenkins, the agency said.

New Orleans police said that officers responding to reports of gunfire Saturday around 9:13 p.m. found the victim unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 12300 block of North Interstate-10 Service Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD asks that anyone with information on the fatal shooting contact the homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

