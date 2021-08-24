Tulane student arrested in dorm intrusion, attempted sexual assault case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tulane University student was arrested Monday (Aug. 23) in connection with a weekend case in which an intruder entered three dorm rooms and attempted a sexual assault upon a sleeping female student.

Tulane University police announced the arrest “on felony charges,” but declined to identify the suspect or detail the charges with which he was booked.

The department said the suspect was a fellow resident of Warren House, the dormitory building in which the intrusions are alleged to have occurred. Tulane Police also said the male student “will not be allowed on campus pending the criminal investigation.”

Students were on edge after three reports of room intrusions early Sunday morning. The department said the suspect entered three dorm rooms at Warren House at approximately 2:30 a.m. In the first room, he climbed on top of a female student sleeping under her covers and exposed himself, police said. When the student screamed, the suspect fled the room.

Police said the same intruder then entered two other dorm rooms, “but did not do or say anything.”

