Winston produces statement game in fight to be starting QB

Jameis Winston throws 2 TD passes in the first half against the Jaguars.
Jameis Winston throws 2 TD passes in the first half against the Jaguars.(WVUE)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston made quite a statement in his push to be QB1 for the Saints.

In the first half, Winston went 9-of-10 passing, for a 123 yards, with two touchdown passes. On the receiving end of both Winston TD passes, Marquez Callaway.

It only took the Saints less than three minutes to find the end zone in the first half. Winston connected on a deep-ball to Callaway for a 43-yard touchdown.

The Jaguars were called for pass interference on the play, but Callaway still pulled in the pass to make it 7-0.

The Winston-Callaway connection continued to frustrate the Jags in the first half. Winston hit the second-year Saint for a 29-yard TD in the corner of the end zone. That doubled the Saints advantage, 14-0.

Taysom Hill relieved Winston after the second Callaway touchdown.

