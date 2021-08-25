BBB Accredited Business
7 Tigers land on Preseason All-SEC Coaches Teams

LSU Football Practice
LSU Football Practice(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers received recognition from coaches around the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday, August 24 as seven Tigers were named to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams.

The Tigers were led by All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York who received first team recognition. Receiver Kayshon Boutte, guard Ed Ingram, defensive end Ali Gaye and corner Elias Ricks were named to the second team while tackle Austin Deculus was a third team selection.

The two-time All-American Stingley is looking to join Tommy Casanova as the only Tigers to be named to the First Team All-Americans three times in their careers while at LSU.

A product of the Dunham School in Baton Rouge is on several award watch lists this season, including the Chuck Bednarik (Defensive Player of the Year), Jim Thorpe (Best Defensive Back) and Bronko Nagurski (Best Defensive Player).

Stingley started all 15 games as a true freshman for LSU during their 2019 National Championship title run. He earned consensus All-America honors that year and in 2020 he earned first-team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

During his freshman season, Stingley was voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championships Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He’s also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

York, a native of McKinney, Texas was named a Second Team All-American last season and converted 18-of-21 field goals. He has also been named to the Lou Groza Award watchlist which goes to the nation’s top kicker.

He made six field goals over 50 yards including a game winning 57-yarder against No. 6 Florida. York is one of the nation’s top kickers in LSU history and the school record holder for the longest field goal in program history.

The single game SEC record holder for receiving yards in a game, Boutte, capped his rookie campaign with three straight 100-yard receiving games. In the record setting game against Ole Miss, Boutte caught 14 passes for 308 yards and three scores in LSU’s 53-48 win.

In 2020, in 10 games Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked among the league leaders in both receptions and receiving yards. He was also been named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

Gaye, a native of Lynnwood, Wash., was one of the bright spots for the LSU defense last season after transferring from Garden City Community College. He collected 32 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

He was also credited in 2020 with seven passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble. He recorded a season-high six tackles and the interception in the Tigers’ season finale win over Ole Miss.

Ingram, a product of DeSoto, Texas, is a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Tigers, he has played in 34 games during his career, with 24 starts.

The second part of LSU’s dynamic shutdown corners, Ricks, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., led the Tigers and ranked second in the SEC in interceptions with four. Ricks also returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns.

He earned Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named third team All-America by the Associated Press. In July he was named to the 2021 Bednarik Award watch list.

Deculus, a native from Mamou, La., is entering his fourth season as a starting offensive tackle for the Tigers, and he has appeared 49 career games with 34 starts. Deculus is seeking to become in 2021 the first player in LSU football history to appear in 60 career games.

