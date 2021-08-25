Bogalusa Blues Festival to be postponed

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Northshore music festival has announced that events scheduled for next month will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival announced that they will attempt to reschedule events dates set on Sept. 24-25.

“We will be announcing a rescheduled date,” a festival spokesperson said. “We appreciate your patience. See you soon!”

