Bogalusa Blues Festival to be postponed
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Northshore music festival has announced that events scheduled for next month will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival announced that they will attempt to reschedule events dates set on Sept. 24-25.
“We will be announcing a rescheduled date,” a festival spokesperson said. “We appreciate your patience. See you soon!”
