BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bogalusa Blues Festival to be postponed

The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival announced that they will attempt to reschedule events...
The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival announced that they will attempt to reschedule events dates set on Sept. 24-25.(Bogalusa Blues Fest)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Northshore music festival has announced that events scheduled for next month will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival announced that they will attempt to reschedule events dates set on Sept. 24-25.

“We will be announcing a rescheduled date,” a festival spokesperson said. “We appreciate your patience. See you soon!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

Three months after releasing “Good 4 U,” from her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has given...
Paramore members officially receive writing credits for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’
While little is known about how and why Folse was in the Northshore area at the time of her...
Tangipahoa authorities say distinct tattoo could be key to homicide investigation of missing Houma teen found in Ponchatoula
Desire-area shooting victim identified
Desire-area shooting victim identified by Orleans Parish coroner
New Orleans police said a man was fatally shot Tuesday (Aug. 24) in the 3900 block of Downman...
Man shot to death Tuesday on Downman Road, NOPD says