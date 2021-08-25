BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: More clouds and rain mean cooler temps; Plus watching the tropics

Gulf storm possible next week
Gulf storm possible next week(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As more clouds develop and rain coverage increases, the record heat is now moving out. Rain chances will be on the rise as we go through the week.

For your Wednesday expect a mixture of sun and storms out there. Late morning into the afternoon rain covearge will be in the 40% range. Some of these storms may produce downpours with ponding of water on roadways in low areas. The best news of all, highs today fall back into the lower 90s and then possibly we stay in the 80s the rest of the week.

Into the weekend things look like normal summer for Saturday but Sunday all depends on the tropics. A tropical wave currently moving across the Caribbean has a high chance of formation into our next named storm by the end of the week and weekend. This could have impacts on the forecast moving forward and most indications are we will be tracking a possible hurricane across the Gulf. All residents of Texas and Louisiana need to stay up to date on the forecast over the coming days.

Of course one way we can keep in touch with you at all times is through the FOX 8 Weather App. Download it today! We will keep you ahead of all things happening in the Gulf through the weekend.

