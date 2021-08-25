BBB Accredited Business
Desire-area shooting victim identified by Orleans Parish coroner

Desire-area shooting victim identified
Desire-area shooting victim identified
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man fatally shot Monday afternoon (Aug. 23) in the Desire neighborhood has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The victim of the homicide was 29-year-old Derrick Branch, Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said Wednesday.

According to New Orleans police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3:19 p.m. in the 3100 block of Press Street, near Gordon Plaza Drive. When they arrived, they found Branch felled by multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective John Bakula at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

