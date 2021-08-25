BBB Accredited Business
Freshman football player at Baker High School dies

WAFB file photo Baker High School in Baker, La.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A ninth-grade football player at Baker High School has died, the superintendent of Baker School District tells WAFB.

Superintendent Dr. De`Ette Perry said the student died Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Dr. Perry did not identify the student nor provide the cause of death.

“We are saddened by the loss of this student and we extend condolences to the family,” Dr. Perry said.

The superintendent told WAFB the rest of the Baker High School football team is quarantining.

The team’s upcoming jamboree, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 against White Castle, has been canceled.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

