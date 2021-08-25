High chance for a storm in the Gulf this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is a high chance for a tropical system to form in the Caribbean and head for the Gulf as we go into this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has placed a high probability on the tropical wave we are currently monitoring in the Caribbean. Over the next five days a tropical depression or storm will form as it nears the Yucatan or Yucatan Channel. The outlook for the Gulf down the road shows a very favorable environment for a strengthening storm.

In the end this could certainly have impacts on our local forecast and most indications are we will be tracking a possible hurricane across the Gulf. All residents in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi need to stay up to date on the forecast over the coming days.

