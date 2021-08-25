BBB Accredited Business
High chance for a storm in the Gulf this weekend

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Caribbean.
Tropical formation chances
Tropical formation chances(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is a high chance for a tropical system to form in the Caribbean and head for the Gulf as we go into this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has placed a high probability on the tropical wave we are currently monitoring in the Caribbean. Over the next five days a tropical depression or storm will form as it nears the Yucatan or Yucatan Channel. The outlook for the Gulf down the road shows a very favorable environment for a strengthening storm.

In the end this could certainly have impacts on our local forecast and most indications are we will be tracking a possible hurricane across the Gulf. All residents in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi need to stay up to date on the forecast over the coming days.

One way we can keep in touch with you at all times is through the FOX 8 Weather App. Download it today! We will keep you ahead of all things happening in the Gulf through the weekend.

