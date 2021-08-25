BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides large increase in antibodies, company says

Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in...
Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in antibodies.(Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It looks like booster shots could be recommended for people who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said people in Phase 2 studies who received boosters six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies compared with a month after the first shot.

That data comes days after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Recipients of those shots become eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose.

Health officials believe immunity from the vaccines eventually starts to wane, leaving recipients more vulnerable to infection if they don’t get boosters.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine came out in February, a couple of months after the Pfizer and Moderna versions.

The first people to receive it are just now starting to hit the six-month mark.

About 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.
Apple computer manual signed by Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $800K
Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP
Aaron Larry Bowman sustained a broken jaw, broken ribs and other injuries during a May 2019...
‘Pain compliance’: Video shows Louisiana State Police trooper pummeling Black motorist
Part of a plane's wing was stuck in the back of Victoria Roberts' vehicle.
Grandmother, granddaughter describe plane crashing into car on California freeway
Part of a plane's wing was stuck in the back of Victoria Roberts' vehicle.
Grandmother, granddaughter describe plane hitting their vehicle