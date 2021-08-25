BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU wide receivers standing out in fall camp

Brian Thomas, Jr. is one of the freshman receivers standing out for LSU.
Brian Thomas, Jr. is one of the freshman receivers standing out for LSU.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU fall camp is in the books, so now the Tigers can put their full focus on UCLA. LSU’s starting back is fired up about the trip to California next weekend.

““Yea, I’m excited about it. I think just putting all our focus towards UCLA is going to be big for us. It was a good getting to compete with our defense. I think we’re all just looking forward to going over to UCLA and looking forward to this upcoming game,” said quarterback Max Johnson.

Johnson’s receiving options are aplenty. Amite alum Devonta Lee produced the most memorable moment of scrimmage No. 2.

“D-Lee’s done a great job just kind of getting open and I think anytime he’s been 1-on-1, we’ve just given him a shot such as throwing him a go-ball whether it’s a jump ball or back shoulder. I think he’s done a great job of just being physical and making plays,” said Johnson.

The freshman receivers are also turning heads. All four could see significant playing time this fall.

“I guess it just brings a lot of depth for our passing game. I think they’ve done a great job of just getting open. I’ve got to get some reps with them this last scrimmage. They can go up and get the ball. They’re super aggressive, they’re mean, they know how to get open. They’re a bunch of great players that all make plays,” said Johnson.

LSU actually signed five wide receivers, but Jack Bech moved to tight end. The Lafayette native will also see the field early in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

LSU Football Practice
7 Tigers land on Preseason All-SEC Coaches Teams
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
WAFB file photo of Tiger Stadium
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium