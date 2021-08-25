Man dead, suspect arrested in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has arrested Bernard C. Nwubah in the investigation of a homicide on August 14 in the 2600 block of Dumain St.

According to a police report, about 5:40 a.m., NOPD First District officers responded to a call of a male at the location. When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital.

On August 16, the victim was declared deceased. The victim was identified as Isaac Johnson by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

Through investigation, Nwubah was identified as the perpetrator he was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

