Man shot to death late Tuesday in Lower 9th Ward parking lot, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating the shooting death of a man found late Tuesday night (Aug. 24) in a Lower 9th Ward parking lot.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed, but the man is at least the 129th New Orleans homicide victim of 2021. Homicides in the city are up 9.3 percent over the same date last year, according to data provided on the City Council website’s crime dashboard.

The NOPD said Fifth District officers responded Tuesday at 10:57 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 6100 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Upon arrival, police found the man unresponsive and wounded by multiple gunshots. The victim soon was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS, the NOPD said.

Police said investigators had not immediately developed a suspect or motive for the killing.

The NOPD asks anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detective Jamerson Diesburg at (504) 658-5300 or to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

