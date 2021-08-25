Man shot to death Tuesday on Downman Road, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man shot multiple times died Tuesday (Aug. 24) on Downman Road, New Orleans police said.

Homicide detectives were investigating the killing, after officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:16 p.m. in the 3900 block of the street in the Pines Village area of New Orleans East.

An adult man, whose name and age have not been released, was found on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NOPD said it still was working to establish a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

