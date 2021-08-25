New Orleans’ Municipal and Traffic Court extends closure, plans to re-open next Monday with vaccination requirements

BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans' Municipal and Traffic Court plans to re-open Monday (Aug. 30) with strict vaccination or Covid-19 test protocols for visitors.
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Covid-related closure of the Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic Court has been extended through the end of this week, officials announced. The court now plans to re-open next Monday (Aug. 30).

Judicial Administrator Edward Walters announced a court shutdown earlier this month that was supposed to last two weeks, with judges returning to the bench Aug. 26. But the shutdown was extended two more days, Walters said in a statement, “in order to update Covid-19 protocols and protect public health and safety.”

When the building reopens to the public next Monday at 8 a.m., anyone trying to enter will be required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within the previous 72 hours, Walters said, otherwise their pending matter will be reset to a later date. Antibody tests will not be accepted by the court as proof a person is not infected with coronavirus.

Anyone who cannot provide proof of vaccination or an acceptable negative test still must appear at the court in person to have their court matter re-set, Walters said. The court defines “fully vaccinated” as a person who had a single dose of a single-dose vaccine or the second dose of a two-dose vaccine at least 14 days prior to their court appearance.

For more information on the court’s new protocols, call (504) 658-8500 or visit the court’s website by clicking here.

