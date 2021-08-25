BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Paramore members officially receive writing credits for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’

Three months after releasing “Good 4 U,” from her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has given...
Three months after releasing “Good 4 U,” from her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has given Paramore’s Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Josh Farro co-writing credits.(AP Photo)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Millennials are not just hearing things.

Gen Z pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo appears to have acknowledged that her smash hit “Good 4 U” sounds a lot like the 2007 pop-punk anthem “Misery Business” by Paramore by granting band members writing credits on her song, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Three months after releasing “Good 4 U,” from her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has given Paramore’s Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Josh Farro co-writing credits.

Adding writing credits for Williams and Farro comes after millennial-aged music fans and Gen Z Rodrigo fans made side-by-side comparisons on the two tracks for months on the video-sharing social media platform Tik Tok.

No official announcements were made about Williams and Farro being added as writers except for a message on Warner Chappell Music’s Instagram story celebrating “Good 4 U” reaching No. 1 on U.S. charts and thanking the Paramore duo for their credits.

“Huge shoutout to our writers Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro,” the message said.

Williams responded on Instagram saying, “Our publisher is wildin’ rn.”

Hayley Williams Instagram
Hayley Williams Instagram(Hayley Williams Instagram)

Listen to the two songs back-to-back and make an informed decision yourself below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the...
Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to NOLA featuring local artists
The Shorty Fest benefitting the Trombone Shorty Foundation is set for Oct. 11 at Tipitina's.
Trombone Shorty to play Tipitina’s for first time in 6 years in Shorty Fest benefit show
Rock n’ Roll singer and Louisiana native Lloyd Price performs during his induction into the...
Lloyd Price’s legacy to be celebrated by his hometown; friends recall his many contributions to Rock ‘n’ Roll
Lloyd Price Memorial Service
Lloyd Price Memorial Service