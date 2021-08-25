“The Pharmacist” talks opioid epidemic with Metairie parents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the world focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic is only growing and is touching our local school systems.

One group is trying to help make a dent in the problem, gathering parents in Metairie for a town hall at St. Philip Neri, Tuesday night.

Dan Schneider, known as “The Pharmacist” from the hit Netflix documentary, knows what it’s like to lose a child to opioids and has made it his mission to share with other parents what he has learned.

While COVID-19 rages on, taking lives every day, Schneider points out so are opioids. He says 250 people die every day from a overdoses.

Gerry Cvitanovich, the Jefferson Parish Coroner, says overdoses went up 30 percent across the country from 2019 to 2020.

“Unfortunately, in Jefferson Parish, we’re worse than that,” Cvitanovich said. “We’ve doubled from 2019 to 2020 and we’re on pace to double again from 2020 to 2021 and it’s all fentanyl, well not all, but predominantly fentanyl.”

A majority of overdoses used to be through IV drugs, like heroin. Now, it’s through these pills that look like another drug but turn out to be fentanyl which is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.

Cvitanovich says it doesn’t discriminate. He sees overdoses across all age ranges.

However, Schneider called this panel to address that this is happening to students in our schools.

“A lot of people say talk to your kids, it’s really discussing it with your kids,” Schneider said. “Talking to them can sometimes come across as preaching, but if you discuss it with them you question it with them, you banter it back and forth, let them know how serious it is. This experimentation used to be wrong but wasn’t deadly. Now, it’s like Russian Roulette.”

Schneider says he is looking to do more panels like this, answering questions and bringing attention to how big this epidemic has gotten and continues to grow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.