REPORT: LSU to open the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas

The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on...
The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.(John Locher | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

This will be the third time in school history that the Tigers have played the Trojans, the last coming in 1984 with the Tigers beating then No. 15 USC 23-3.

According to future schedules on LSUSports.net, the Tigers are also scheduled to play UCLA in 2024 as well.

