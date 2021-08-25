BBB Accredited Business
Shreveport hospital reports several pregnant women in critical care with COVID-19

(KNOE)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several pregnant women with COVID-19 are in critical care at Ochsner LSU Health. Officials say all of the women are unvaccinated.

Health leaders say this is because many expectant mothers still have concerns about getting the vaccine while pregnant.

Just last week, KSLA reported a 21-year-old woman with COVID-19 died the day after an emergency C-section. Now, several pregnant women are facing the same battle, as the hospital works around the clock to save them.

According to the CDC, the vaccine does not cause any complications for pregnant women or their babies. Taking the vaccine actually minimizes the risk for the mother and future complications during their pregnancy.

Doctors say the benefits of taking the vaccine outweigh any risks.

“We have data to look at now looking for bad apples looking for unforeseen problems analysis of the data that’s just not there, no increased risk for miscarriage or complications women that are vaccinated compared to women that are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Sunni Boren with Four Seasons Women’s Health.

Health officials say this is a matter of life and death and ask all pregnant women, and those unvaccinated to take the shot.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

