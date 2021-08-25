BBB Accredited Business
Slidell man arrested, admits to having sex with dogs, sheriff says

Kenneth Ord Starling, 52
Kenneth Ord Starling, 52(STPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell-area man has been arrested after detectives say he sexually abused at least two animals.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Ord Starling, 52, admitted to having sex with two of his dogs.

A search warrant of his home turned up several images and videos of animals being sexually abused, according to Sheriff Randy Smith.

Starling was booked on 32 counts of sexual abuse of animals.

St. Tammany Parish Animal Control has taken possession of the animals at Starling’s home.

”As a dog owner myself I find this behavior unthinkable and very disturbing,” Sheriff Smith said.

