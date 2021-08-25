Vaccination numbers climb; case numbers drop in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID case numbers in Orleans Parish remain extreme, but there are new signs that vaccination efforts and recent vaccine mandates are paying off. Orleans Parish has seen the number of new cases steadily drop for two weeks now.

As New Orleans pushes to have 80% of its adult population vaccinated, the Louisiana Dept of Health is doing its part at one of the city’s legendary lounges.

“You can leave your job, have a lunch break, a little red beans and rice and fried chicken, and be safe at the same time,” said musician Kermit Ruffins.

Health experts came to Ruffins’ Mother in Law Lounge on Claiborne Avenue to give out doses of whichever vaccine you want.

“I didn’t even feel it. So if anybody’s worried about feeling impaled, don’t be. You won’t even feel it,” said Nadra Enzi, who got the single-shot J and J vaccine.

He is part of a growing number being vaccinated in Orleans Parish, an effort that appears to be paying off. Statewide, case counts doubled on Wednesday, but they dropped in Orleans Parish for the sixteenth day to 234 cases.

“For our hospital, numbers are down this week just a little bit off the peak from last week, we are seeing a flattening of inpatients and that’s a good sign,” said UMC-LCMC Health’s Dr. Jeffrey Elder.

Some say the drop in new cases is a sign that the city’s high vaccination rate and new vaccine mandates are paying off.

More: ‘The mandate is working;’ City says strong results with compliance at Saints preseason home game

“We are seeing some effect from some of those new vaccinations that we saw in July,” said Elder.

The virus continues to take a toll. Statewide, the number of deaths rose to 110. And thousands have suffered severe losses and huge business impacts.

“Imagine being a musician and not making any money for two years,” said Ruffins.

Ruffins says his income from music is only 20% what it was two years ago, forcing him to rely on a lounge he once considered a side business.

“Mother in Law lounge was a hobby for me but now it’s turned into income. I’m thankful for that,” said Ruffins.

And he’s also thankful for the people helping push up vaccination rates hoping for a return to normalcy sooner rather than later.

Doctors say even if you’ve had COVID, it’s important to get the vaccine, especially if you have children under 12 at home who can’t be vaccinated. They say the vaccine offers much more protection. Vaccines will continue to be provided at the Mother in Law Lounge on Thursday, and Friday, between 12 and 3 p.m.

