BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Vaccination numbers climb; case numbers drop in NOLA

Kermit's Vaccine Lounge
Kermit's Vaccine Lounge(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID case numbers in Orleans Parish remain extreme, but there are new signs that vaccination efforts and recent vaccine mandates are paying off. Orleans Parish has seen the number of new cases steadily drop for two weeks now.

As New Orleans pushes to have 80% of its adult population vaccinated, the Louisiana Dept of Health is doing its part at one of the city’s legendary lounges.

“You can leave your job, have a lunch break, a little red beans and rice and fried chicken, and be safe at the same time,” said musician Kermit Ruffins.

Health experts came to Ruffins’ Mother in Law Lounge on Claiborne Avenue to give out doses of whichever vaccine you want.

“I didn’t even feel it. So if anybody’s worried about feeling impaled, don’t be. You won’t even feel it,” said Nadra Enzi, who got the single-shot J and J vaccine.

He is part of a growing number being vaccinated in Orleans Parish, an effort that appears to be paying off. Statewide, case counts doubled on Wednesday, but they dropped in Orleans Parish for the sixteenth day to 234 cases.

“For our hospital, numbers are down this week just a little bit off the peak from last week, we are seeing a flattening of inpatients and that’s a good sign,” said UMC-LCMC Health’s Dr. Jeffrey Elder.

Some say the drop in new cases is a sign that the city’s high vaccination rate and new vaccine mandates are paying off.

More: ‘The mandate is working;’ City says strong results with compliance at Saints preseason home game

“We are seeing some effect from some of those new vaccinations that we saw in July,” said Elder.

The virus continues to take a toll. Statewide, the number of deaths rose to 110. And thousands have suffered severe losses and huge business impacts.

“Imagine being a musician and not making any money for two years,” said Ruffins.

Ruffins says his income from music is only 20% what it was two years ago, forcing him to rely on a lounge he once considered a side business.

“Mother in Law lounge was a hobby for me but now it’s turned into income. I’m thankful for that,” said Ruffins.

And he’s also thankful for the people helping push up vaccination rates hoping for a return to normalcy sooner rather than later.

Doctors say even if you’ve had COVID, it’s important to get the vaccine, especially if you have children under 12 at home who can’t be vaccinated. They say the vaccine offers much more protection. Vaccines will continue to be provided at the Mother in Law Lounge on Thursday, and Friday, between 12 and 3 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

Students who aren’t vaccinated at Xavier University will be disenrolled for classes.
Xavier University tells students who aren’t fully vaccinated they’re no longer enrolled
A New Orleans Saints fan parties in the stands in the first half of an NFL preseason football...
‘The mandate is working;’ City says strong results with compliance at Saints preseason home game
Though the death rate is climbing state-wide, New Orleans is making progress in the fight...
New Orleans nearing 80 percent vaccination status, state data shows
New Orleans nearly at 80 percent vaccinated
New Orleans nearly at 80 percent vaccinated