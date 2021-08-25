BBB Accredited Business
Water outage and boil advisory for St. John the Baptist Parish

All of Reserve, Garyville, and Mt. Airy water customers will be under a Boil Water Advisory...
All of Reserve, Garyville, and Mt. Airy water customers will be under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.(SJTBP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All of Reserve, Garyville, and Mt. Airy water customers will be under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

According to a press release. Due to an unforeseen water line break and emergency repairs, customers will be without water for an estimated 4 to 5 hours.

This advisory will remain in effect until lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health in an estimated 48 hours.

