“We will find you,” Det. Briscoe’s body returns to New Orleans, Riculfy recovering as leaders vow to find suspects

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Friends and family of DJ Riculfy gathered at his business along Old Spanish Trail for a candlelight vigil.

Many repeating how unbelievable this is, hoping the giving and caring DJ they know will return home.

The family says he’s still in critical condition in a Houston area ICU.

Everyone rallied around DJ and his family. From employees who say they’ve worked for him since the beginning, St. Tammany Parish and Slidell law enforcement, friends, and family all prayed for his quick recovery.

His niece says they’re thankful for all the support, hoping there’s an arrest in his case soon.

“Just the love we’re seeing and the support... we’re thankful they raised the reward. I’m hoping it will make someone talk for real. We’re thankful for everyone from Houston to New Orleans. We know they’re with us,” said niece, Bianca Williams.

At 10 a.m. in Houston, officials helped usher his body into the back of a hearse, the beginning of his journey home to family and loved ones.

“To all residents, citizens not only from New Orleans but everywhere sending prayers condolences we want to say thank you,” said councilmember and friend of the family, Jay Banks.

As the motorcade made the long journey, it was an outpouring of support across state and parish lines that helped bring the fallen NOPD detective home. “

“Thank you to Mayor Turner, to Chief Finner, thank you to the Houston Police Department and the city of Houston for ensuring the safety of our brother coming back home,” said NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson.

More than one hundred of his brothers and sisters in blue, Zulu members, city leaders, and ordinary citizens lined the route to the funeral home, preparing him for his final resting place back home with his family.

“It’s going to be a long hard journey for Terrell and the boys but we ask you to keep them all in your prayers and make sure to tell everyone you know you love them,” said Banks.

“I want you to bear in mind, these two persons, they have families too. They have wives, family, children, and friends,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

With the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects up to 100 thousand dollars, leaders pledge to do all they can to bring justice to him and his family.

“You know who you are and someone out there knows who you are. I want to be very clear. We will find you, okay, we will not stop until we find you,” said Turner.

“If someone knows something, we need them to say something so his family, so this department, so this city can heal,” said Ferguson.

The Houston police chief says he’s not ruling anything out, including suspects that may be local or not.

The reward is upped to 100 thousand dollars.

Anyone with information should contact Houston Crimestoppers and it can be done anonymously.

