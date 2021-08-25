Zack: Daily storms return; all eyes turning to the tropics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s over, the heat wave that is as rain chances are on the way up, high temperatures are on the way down and the tropics are about to become a big story.

For your Wednesday expect a mixture of sun and storms out there. I’m thinking rain coverage today will be around 40% but that will only increase as we go through the end of the week. Some of these storms will be heavy at times so be on alert for those rapidly changing weather conditions. The best news of all, highs today fall back into the lower 90s and then possibly we stay in the 80s the rest of the week.

Into the weekend things look like normal summer for Saturday but Sunday all depends on the tropics. A tropical wave currently moving across the Caribbean has a high chance of formation into our next named storm by the end of the week and weekend. This could have impacts on the forecast moving forward and most indications are we will be tracking a possible hurricane across the Gulf. All residents of Texas and Louisiana need to stay up to date on the forecast over the coming days.

Of course one way we can keep in touch with you at all times is through the FOX 8 Weather App. Download it today! We will keep you ahead of all things happening in the Gulf through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.