Bruce: Gulf hurricane likely this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical depression 9 has formed in the central Caribbean and will likely continue to strengthen over the next 3-4 days. The system is expected to be fast moving and could bring rain to the area as soon as overnight late Saturday into Sunday night. Current strength is for a cat 2 or low end cat 3. This could change as we need to prepare for a category higher. Right now high pressure still dominates the Southeast, but that high will weaken quickly from the west as a cold front approaches making anywhere from the Texas coast through Louisiana into Mississippi vulnerable to a storm. We need to pay close attention over the next several days and review storm plans as there could be a quick call to action.

We now have depression #9 likely to become tropical storm Ida, then strengthen to a hurricane. It is early, as hunters give us more data as a center is given. Tracking models will be more reliable by this evening. Prep for a category higher. Stay tuned to FOX 8 for the latest pic.twitter.com/etUppFjbxs — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 26, 2021

Today expect more rain and showers with a few heavy down pours today. Keep the rain gear handy and be aware of possible street flooding heading through the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low 90s with partly cloudy conditions outside of the storms.

