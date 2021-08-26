BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Gulf hurricane likely this weekend

Tropical impacts possible late weekend
Tropical impacts possible late weekend(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical depression 9 has formed in the central Caribbean and will likely continue to strengthen over the next 3-4 days. The system is expected to be fast moving and could bring rain to the area as soon as overnight late Saturday into Sunday night. Current strength is for a cat 2 or low end cat 3. This could change as we need to prepare for a category higher. Right now high pressure still dominates the Southeast, but that high will weaken quickly from the west as a cold front approaches making anywhere from the Texas coast through Louisiana into Mississippi vulnerable to a storm. We need to pay close attention over the next several days and review storm plans as there could be a quick call to action.

Today expect more rain and showers with a few heavy down pours today. Keep the rain gear handy and be aware of possible street flooding heading through the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low 90s with partly cloudy conditions outside of the storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

