BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete

Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking. He allegedly saw 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house, and a fight ensued between the two.(Source: LSaloni via Canva)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A burglary suspect was hospitalized after he was hit in the face with a machete during a fight with a Texas homeowner.

Police say 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa remains hospitalized after he was injured in a fight with the owner of an El Paso, Texas, house he allegedly burgled.

The homeowner told police he woke up early Wednesday after hearing glass breaking. Armed with a machete, he walked outside and allegedly saw Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house with a metal rod. He told the suspect to leave, but a fight ensued.

Police say Villaescusa was hit with the machete. He sustained multiple cuts to the face, according to KTSM.

When officers arrived on scene, police say Villaescusa tried to flee but was arrested in a neighbor’s backyard. During the investigation, they discovered he had trespassed into a neighboring home and broke the front window of another.

Villaescusa is charged with burglary, evading arrest, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility upon his release from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta,...
Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit
Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled...
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
A gunman walked into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shot a tourist who was protecting his...
Father killed protecting 1-year-old son remembered as hero
There are at least 500 and maybe as many as 1,500 Americans waiting to get out of the country...
As Afghanistan exit deadline nears, what happens next?