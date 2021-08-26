BBB Accredited Business
Chick-fil-A is coming to Mid-City

FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. (AP...
FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chick-fil-A has been approved for a third new Orleans Parish location.

On Tuesday, the City Planning Commission voted to recommend approval for a restaurant at 4068 Tulane Avenue, next to the Fontainebleau Apartments. The site used to be a Burger King and is currently NOLA Chick.

The City Council approved in May for a location at 1200 Poydras St. in a building that houses a parking garage and Dave & Busters. In April, a permit was granted for the chain to build a stand-alone location in the Algiers Plaza Shopping Center on General DeGaulle Drive.

Chick-fil-A also has restaurants at Xavier University and UNO.

Developers plan to tear down the current NOLA Chick structure and build a new one more accommodating for drive-thru customers and two drive-thru lanes. The Mid-City location will not have dine-in services but will have a walk-up window and some outdoor seating.

St. Roch resident Ben McLeish will be the franchisee and operator of this location. New Orleans developer Sidney Torres bought the six-acre site at the corner of Carrollton and Tulane Avenues in December, including the Fontainebleau Apartments.

