FFF: LSU freshmen receiving class best ever?

Chris Hilton, Jr. is one of four LSU freshman receivers impressing Coach o this camp.
Chris Hilton, Jr. is one of four LSU freshman receivers impressing Coach o this camp.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we focus on the LSU freshmen receivers, an unlikely club at the top of the English Premier League, and my updated Top-5 restaurants in NOLA.

FOOTBALL

Five wide receivers made up part of LSU’s 2021 signing class: Brian Thomas, Jr., Malik Nabers, Deion Smith, Chris Hilton, Jr., and Jack Bech.

All five of those signees are on their way to seeing playing time this fall for the Tigers. Bech at tight end, and the other four at wideout.

Some in the class, could see significant playing time in the opener at UCLA. With the talent and the amount of signees at the position, it could be argued this crew could be the best in Tiger history.

Each Zoom presser, Coach Orgeron rattles off their latest exploits with great excitement in his voice. He admits this crew has popped during camp.

There is one person who might be a little more excited for this incoming group, quarterback Max Johnson. With this accumulation of young bucks, and the veterans already on the roster, secondaries better be on alert this fall.

FÚTBOL

The English Premier League is two games into it’s season, and there’s an unlikely club at the top of the table, West Ham United.

The Hammers disposed of Newcastle (4-2) and Leicester City (4-1) to start their campaign. The flurry of goals by Michail Antonio (three in two matches) vaulted the striker to the club’s top scorer of the Premier League era.

So what does this mean for the title race? West Ham looks strong early in the season, but there’s not a chance they’ll win the trophy.

Lack of depth will catch up with the Hammers over a 38-game season.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool are still the favorites, but the team could threaten for a Top-6 spot.

FOOD

Once a year I update my Top-5 restaurants in NOLA. Some years it stays the same, and others there’s movement.

Well in 2021, we have a shakeup. Here’s my five in no order.

Clancy’s-Quintessential New Orleans dining. White table cloths, waiters in tuxedos, top-notch menu (my favorite is the veal with crabmeat and béarnaise sauce), and an atmosphere that’s impossible to replicate.

Galatoire’s- Friday lunch, there’s no equal. It’s a raucous, alcohol and food-induced carnival. It can last anywhere from 4-8 hours, it’s your choice, go from lunch right into dinner.

Pêche-If you love fish, this is your spot. Whole grilled redfish with salsa verde is a must-try. The restaurant and bar is always packed, making the experience a celebration of food and merriment.

Restaurant R’evolution-The dining room is swank. The menu is world-class.

San Lorenzo-Inside the Hotel Saint Vincent, this is my newcomer on the list. Candlelight at the table, mixed in with a coastal Italian menu, equals a memorable meal. Zucchini fritti (zucchini fries) is a fantastic appetizer, and you have to check out the lobster bucatini for a main course. Also, the Pimm’s Cup is pretty tasty there.

