Gov. Edwards urges vigilance as Ida takes aim at Louisiana

By Rob Masson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says the entire state of Louisiana is in the center of the potential path for the storm now turning up in the gulf. He is urging residents who have not been vaccinated to do so now because they might wind up in shelters.

With parts of Louisiana still digging out from last year’s storms, the governor issues a warning about the one now building in the Caribbean.

“We have a storm that will soon enter the gulf and the gulf is absolutely right for conditions that might lead to intensification,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

The Southeast Louisiana flood authority-east has 200 miles of levees and 250 floodgates protecting the east banks of Orleans and Jefferson Parishes and all of St. Bernard and officials say it was all recently inspected.

“We have closed six gates so far in anticipation of the storm coming our way. The system was jointly inspected by us and the Corps of Engineers and is in good condition,” said Kelli Chandler with the flood authority.

Two months ago a sinkhole developed on the Lakefront levee near shelter number one. It has since been repaired and levee officials don’t think it was part of a larger problem.

“We believe it was a very old catch basin that was located under the levee before it was built a long time ago and at some point, it collapsed,” said Chandler.

As the flood authority prepares sandbags, the governor is urging non-vaccinated residents to get their shots.

“Go to get a gameplan.org and if you haven’t done so get a vaccination. The prospect of sheltering thousands and thousands of people at the height of the fourth surge is very daunting,” said Edwards.

At this point, the state has no plans for separate shelters for those who are not vaccinated.

Edwards says he is especially concerned because he says conditions in the gulf are favorable for the storm to intensify very quickly and he says we don’t have a five or six-day window to prepare. He’s urging residents to take it seriously.

IMPORTANT LINKS: Live updates from your Weather Authority Team + Sandbags available ahead of tropical weather

Visit the Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center to track the storm in real-time with VIPIR radar or download the Fox 8 Weather app on your mobile devices.

