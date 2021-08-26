BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

The Lion King prequel casts young Scar and Mufasa

According to Deadline Hollywood, Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will be working with...
According to Deadline Hollywood, Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will be working with director Barry Jenkins in Disney’s upcoming prequel to “The Lion King.” Pictured left is Aaron Pierre and right is Kelvin Harrison, Jr.(AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to Deadline Hollywood, Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will be working with director Barry Jenkins in Disney’s upcoming prequel to “The Lion King.”

Pierre, who recently teamed up with Jenkins on the Amazon series “The Underground Railroad,” will play Mufasa and Harrison will portray Scar, whose birth name is Taka.

The untitled prequel will use the same photorealistic animation technology used in the 2019 blockbuster directed by Jon Favreau. Disney also revealed that the music will come from Hans Zimmer, who scored the original and the 2019 version, Pharrell and Nicholas Britell.

The 2019 Disney remake of “The Lion King” grossed more the $1.6 billion worldwide during its theatrical run, topping “Frozen” to become one of the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Tropical Storm Ida
Tropical Storm Ida forms in Caribbean; could become major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ida
Tropical Storm Ida forms in Caribbean; could become major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Sandbags available ahead of tropical weather
Afternoon news update for Thurs., Aug. 26
Afternoon news update for Thurs., Aug. 26
FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. (AP...
Chick-fil-A is coming to Mid-City