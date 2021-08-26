The Lion King prequel casts young Scar and Mufasa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to Deadline Hollywood, Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will be working with director Barry Jenkins in Disney’s upcoming prequel to “The Lion King.”

Pierre, who recently teamed up with Jenkins on the Amazon series “The Underground Railroad,” will play Mufasa and Harrison will portray Scar, whose birth name is Taka.

The untitled prequel will use the same photorealistic animation technology used in the 2019 blockbuster directed by Jon Favreau. Disney also revealed that the music will come from Hans Zimmer, who scored the original and the 2019 version, Pharrell and Nicholas Britell.

The 2019 Disney remake of “The Lion King” grossed more the $1.6 billion worldwide during its theatrical run, topping “Frozen” to become one of the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

