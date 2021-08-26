Nicondra: Keeping watch on the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most everyone is watching what will happen in the Gulf of Mexico as an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean is expected to organize and move into the Gulf as a tropical system heading into the weekend. The system is expected to be fast moving and could bring rain to the area as soon as Sunday. Right now high pressure still dominates the Southeast, but that high will weaken quickly from the west as a cold front approaches making anywhere from the Texas coast through Louisiana into Mississippi vulnerable to a storm. We need to pay close attention over the next several days and review storm plans as there could be a quick call to action.

Today expect more rain and showers with a few heavy down pours today. Keep the rain gear handy and be aware of possible street flooding heading through the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low 90s with partly cloudy conditions outside of the storms.

